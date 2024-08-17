NASCAR: 2024 Michigan qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
For the fourth consecutive year, Michigan International Speedway only has one date on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
This year's FireKeepers Casino 400 is the 24th of 26 races on the regular season schedule and could go a long way toward determining which four drivers join the 12 already locked into the 16-driver postseason field.
The qualifying order for Sunday's 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval was determined by a four-variable formula that NASCAR has used since 2020. A full breakdown of that metric can be found here.
Two changes have been made to the qualifying format since NASCAR most recently visited Michigan last August.
First and foremost, the drivers who fail to place inside the top five in their respective group no longer have their times stacked up against all other drivers who fail to advance. Instead, those who don't advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside lane, starting with row six in 12th place, and those who don't advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside lane, starting with row six in 11th.
Then more recently, NASCAR made the shootout for the pole position group-based as well. The fastest driver overall takes pole position and gets lane choice. The fastest driver in the opposite group takes the opposite lane on the front row.
As for the rest of the top 10, speeds from the drivers out of the first group determine the order of the outside lane, and speeds from the drivers out of the second group determine the order of the inside lane.
UPDATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to rain, so the starting lineup has been set by the metric.
NASCAR at Michigan: Full starting lineup
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
9th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
17th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
19th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
21st - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
23rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
24th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
31st - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32nd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33rd - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
35th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Tune in to USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, August 18 for the live broadcast of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway. The reigning race winner is RFK Racing's Chris Buescher.