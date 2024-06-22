NASCAR: 2024 New Hampshire qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which has been on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule since 1993, is set to host its annual Cup Series race this Sunday afternoon.
The USA Today 301 is scheduled to be a 301-lap race around the four-turn, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Loudon, New Hampshire oval. Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. is the reigning race winner.
Because the track is more than one mile in length, the traditional single-lap qualifying format is set to be used, with drivers split up into two groups. The groups, and specifically the qualifying order of each group, were determined by a metric that NASCAR implemented in 2020. A full breakdown of that formula can be found here.
The top five drivers in each group advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. Each is set to make an additional single-lap qualifying attempt.
UPDATE: Qualifying has been canceled due to rain. The starting lineup has been set by the metric.
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Full starting lineup
1st - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
9th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
12th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
13th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
14th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
18th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
25th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
27th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
28th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
29th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
30th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31st - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32nd - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
33rd - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
36th - Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Tune in to USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 23 for the live broadcast of the USA Today 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!