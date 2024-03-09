NASCAR: 2024 Phoenix qualifying updates, full starting lineup
The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the first of its two annual trips to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the Shriners Children's 500.
By Asher Fair
Phoenix Raceway is set to host the first of its two races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon, that being the fourth of 36 races on the calendar.
Sunday's race, the Shriners Children's 500, is set to be a 312-lap race around the four-turn, uniquely shaped, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, which is the shortest track the Cup Series has visited so far this season following trips to Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Qualifying is set to feature two groups, just as it does in typical non-superspeedway races, and the five fastest drivers in each group advance to the 10-driver shootout for the pole position.
The drivers in each group were determined by the results of the most recent race at Las Vegas, and the qualifying order was determined by a formula (full explanation here).
The drivers outside of the top five in the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers outside of the top five in the second group are set to line up on the inside row, a slight change from last year's format.
NASCAR at Phoenix: Full starting lineup
1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
8th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
9th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -
11th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
13th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
15th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
20th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
21st - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
23rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
24th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
25th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
27th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
28th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33rd - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
35th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Shriners Children's 500 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10. Trackhouse Racing Team's Ross Chastain is the most recent winner at the track, and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is the reigning winner of this race. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today if you have not already done so!