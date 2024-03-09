Beyond the Flag
Fansided

NASCAR: 2024 Phoenix qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for the first of its two annual trips to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the Shriners Children's 500.

By Asher Fair

Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR
Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR / Chris Graythen/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Phoenix Raceway is set to host the first of its two races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule this Sunday afternoon, that being the fourth of 36 races on the calendar.

Sunday's race, the Shriners Children's 500, is set to be a 312-lap race around the four-turn, uniquely shaped, 1.058-mile (1.703-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval, which is the shortest track the Cup Series has visited so far this season following trips to Daytona International Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Qualifying is set to feature two groups, just as it does in typical non-superspeedway races, and the five fastest drivers in each group advance to the 10-driver shootout for the pole position.

The drivers in each group were determined by the results of the most recent race at Las Vegas, and the qualifying order was determined by a formula (full explanation here).

The drivers outside of the top five in the first group are set to line up on the outside row, and the drivers outside of the top five in the second group are set to line up on the inside row, a slight change from last year's format.

NASCAR at Phoenix: Full starting lineup

1st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

7th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

8th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

9th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -

11th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

12th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

13th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

15th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

17th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

18th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

19th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

20th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

21st - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

24th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

25th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Derek Kraus, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

27th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

28th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

31st - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

32nd - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

33rd - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

35th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Next. NASCAR: Michael McDowell embracing new 'underdog' partnership. NASCAR: Michael McDowell embracing new 'underdog' partnership. dark

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Shriners Children's 500 from Phoenix Raceway beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10. Trackhouse Racing Team's Ross Chastain is the most recent winner at the track, and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is the reigning winner of this race. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today if you have not already done so!

feed

Home/NASCAR Cup Series