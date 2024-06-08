NASCAR: 2024 Sonoma qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its annual race at Sonoma Raceway, which is the 16th and final points race prior to the switch from Fox (and Fox Sports 1) to NBC (and USA Network) for the rest of the 36-race 2024 season.
Sundays 110-lap race is scheduled to take place at a 12-turn, 1.99-mile (3.203-kilometer) natural terrain road course that has been repaved since NASCAR's most recent trip to Sonoma, California last June.
With the Toyota/Save Mart 350 being a road course race, traditional road course qualifying is set to be used to set the starting lineup. The formula used to determine the qualifying order, which is detailed here, is simply used to determine which drivers are in each of the two qualifying groups.
Drivers are not limited to a single qualifying lap; each group is timed. The fastest five drivers in each group advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.
The drivers who don't advance out of the first group are set to line up on the outside row while the drivers who don't advance out of the second group are set to line up on the inside row.
NASCAR at Sonoma: Full starting lineup
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
13th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
15th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
19th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22nd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
23rd - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24th - Will Brown, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
25th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
27th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
28th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
29th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
30th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31st - Cam Waters, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford -
32nd - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33rd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
34th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
35th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
36th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
38th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Group A - Advanced
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Group B - Advanced
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Round 2 - Results
1st - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
3rd - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
8th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
