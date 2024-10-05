NASCAR: 2024 Talladega playoff qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Following the round of 12 opener at Kansas Speedway, the middle race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series postseason's quarterfinal round is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday afternoon.
The remaining round of 12 schedule consists of Sunday's 188-lap YellaWood 500 at the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval as well as a race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, two races that many consider the two biggest "wild card" races of the entire four-round, 10-race postseason.
Because Talladega is a superspeedway, group qualifying is not used. The qualifying order for the single-car session was determined by a four-variable metric that NASCAR has been using since 2020. A full description of that formula can be found here.
Make note of the fact that the 12 remaining playoff drivers are not factored into the metric until all other drivers are slotted in, ensuring that they qualify at the end of the order.
The fastest 10 drivers, whether they are championship contenders or not, then advance to the second round shootout for the pole position.
NASCAR at Talladega: Full starting lineup
1st - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
2nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
4th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
10th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
19th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
21st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22nd - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
23rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
27th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
28th - Corey LaJoie, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
29th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
30th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31st - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
32nd - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
37th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38th - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
39th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
40th - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
NBC is set to provide live coverage of the YellaWood 500 from Talladega Superspeedway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 6. Team Penske's Ryan Blaney won this race last year before going on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series championship, though 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick won at Talladega back in April. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now if you have not already done so!