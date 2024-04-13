NASCAR: 2024 Texas qualifying updates, full starting lineup
This Sunday's race at Texas Motor Speedway is the only race at the track on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
From 2005 to 2020, Texas Motor Speedway hosted one NASCAR Cup Series regular season race and one playoff race. In 2021 and 2022, the track still hosted two races, but the first was the All-Star Race; the other was still a playoff race. In 2023, the track only hosted a playoff race.
Now the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Fort Worth, Texas oval is back on the regular season schedule for its lone race date of the year. For the first time since 2004, Texas Motor Speedway will not host a playoff race in 2024.
Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is scheduled to be a 267-lap race. Because the track is not considered a superspeedway, group qualifying is set to be used. In the single-car session, each driver is set to get one timed lap, with the top five drivers in each group advancing to the second round shootout for the pole position.
The groups are determined based on the qualifying metric that NASCAR introduced four years ago, a metric that was initially used to set full starting lineups in the absence of qualifying. A more detailed explanation on that formula can be found here.
All drivers from the first group who do not advance are set to line up on the outside row, while all drivers from the second group who do not advance are set to line up on the inside row, a slight change from last season.
NASCAR at Texas: Full starting lineup
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
6th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
8th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
9th - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
10th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
11th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
13th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
14th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
18th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
20th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
21st - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
23rd - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
24th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
25th - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26th - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
29th - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
30th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31st - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
32nd - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33rd - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
34th - Austin Hill, No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
35th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
36th - Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
37th - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
38th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
