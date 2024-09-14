NASCAR: 2024 Watkins Glen qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Watkins Glen International lost its NASCAR Cup Series regular season race and instead gained a playoff race for the 2024 season, and the Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.
The addition of this 90-lap race around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) natural terrain road course in Watkins Glen, New York, which is the second race of the four-round, 10-race postseason, means that there are multiple road course races during the playoffs for the first time ever. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is still on the second round schedule next month.
Road courses do not utilize a single-car qualifying format. Drivers are split up into two groups, with those groups determined by the qualifying metric which NASCAR has used since 2020. That formula is explained in more detail here.
For the playoffs, the playoff drivers are not factored into the metric until all other drivers have been slotted in, so there are eight playoff drivers per group.
The fastest five drivers in each group advance to the second round shootout for the pole position. The second round is not group-based like it has been for oval qualifying since June, so the round two speeds are the only determining factor when it comes to how the top 10 line up to take the green flag.
NASCAR at Watkins Glen: Full starting lineup
1st - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
2nd - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
6th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
9th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
11th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
17th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
20th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22nd - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23rd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
24th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
25th - Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
29th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
31st - Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32nd - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
33rd - Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
34th - Juan Pablo Montoya, No. 50 23XI Racing Toyota
35th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
36th - Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
37th - Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
38th - Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Group A - Advanced
1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4th - Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5th - Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Group B - Advanced
1st - Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
5th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Go Bowling at The Glen from Watkins Glen International beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 15. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the first of two road course races on the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule!