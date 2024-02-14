NASCAR: 3 drivers most likely to miss the 2024 Daytona 500
Two drivers will fail to qualify for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500. Who will be left on the outside looking in?
By Asher Fair
No. 2 - Anthony Alfredo
After their failed NASCAR Cup Series entry in 2014, Beard Motorsports returned to the series in 2017 and have competed in select races each year ever since. They generally compete in most if not all of the superspeedway races, and they have been particularly strong when they have gotten into the Daytona 500.
Brendan Gaughan posted a seventh place finish in the 2020 season opener, and the team have collected finishes of seventh, eighth, and fifth in the summer race at Daytona International Speedway.
But as of late, getting into the "Great American Race" has been the challenging part. They have failed to qualify for the event in two of the last three years. Noah Gragson failed to get into the race in 2021, though he did manage to lock in on speed in 2022. In 2023, the team again missed out, this time with Austin Hill behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet.
Is Anthony Alfredo really the man to change their fortunes?
Alfredo has just one Daytona 500 start to his name, that coming in 2021 with Front Row Motorsports. There isn't a whole lot to go on here, since this was his first ever NASCAR Cup Series race. He only posted the 32nd quickest qualifying speed for the team that ultimately won the race (granted, eventual winner Michael McDowell was only 27th quickest).
It will be an uphill climb for Alfredo and Beard Motorsports to be one of the 40 driver/team pairings taking the green flag on race day.