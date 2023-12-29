NASCAR: 3 drivers moving to new teams for 2024
Several driver changes have been made ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, but only three involve full-time drivers from 2023 moving to new teams.
By Asher Fair
The focus slowly but surely continues to shift toward the start of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, with the end of the 2023 season now nearly two months in the rearview mirror.
Silly season was nowhere near as chaotic as it was in 2022, but there have still been several big changes to the driver lineup ahead of the 2024 season, highlighted by Josh Berry replacing the retiring Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing.
But only three changes involve a full-time driver from the 2023 season moving to compete for another team in 2024.
Here is a rundown of the three drivers moving to new teams for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Justin Haley
Justin Haley made a rather shocking announcement during the summer of 2023 that he would not be back with Kaulig Racing in 2024 and would instead be joining Rick Ware Racing, which had been without a full-time driver following Cody Ware's early-season arrest.
The move didn't generate much attention, considering the fact that Rick Ware Racing are the slowest team in the garage, but the move to Ford potentially puts Haley in a position to land a bigger and better ride down the road. Daniel Hemric is set to replace him at Kaulig Racing, having been called up from the organization's Xfinity Series team.
Noah Gragson
Even before being suspended and ultimately released after "liking" an inappropriate meme on social media, Noah Gragson was rumored to be on his way out at Legacy Motor Club due to poor performance. Amid the team's switch from Chevrolet to Toyota, John Hunter Nemechek is indeed set to replace him in 2024 after competing for Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series team in 2023.
But Gragson was reinstated by NASCAR following his suspension, opening up the possibility of a 2024 return, and he was heavily linked to Stewart-Haas Racing as the replacement for Aric Almirola. Almirola hasn't retired, but he confirmed he wouldn't be back with the team next year before the 2023 season ended. He is instead set to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series.
Ty Dillon
Ty Dillon hasn't been formally confirmed as a part of the 2024 Cup Series driver lineup. But he has long been heavily linked to Kaulig Racing as A.J. Allmendinger's replacement, with Allmendinger set set to move back down to Matt Kaulig's Xfinity Series team.
Dillon spent just one year at Spire Motorsports, just as he spent only one year at Petty GMS Motorsports in 2022, before losing his ride. Rookie Carson Hocevar is set to move up from the Truck Series to replace him behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet.
Interestingly, Allmendinger is set to drive the No. 16 Chevrolet in the Daytona 500, effectively eliminating Dillon from competing full-time for Kaulig Racing, but his move to the team in some capacity remains widely expected. Will he be the primary driver of the car?