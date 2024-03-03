NASCAR: 3 drivers not named Daniel Suarez who are on the hot seat
Daniel Suarez did his best to silence the rumors about his NASCAR Cup Series future with an incredible win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Three others are looking to do the same.
By Asher Fair
Trackhouse Racing Team's Daniel Suarez is a driver for whom many considered the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season to be a make-or-break year after he failed to win and make the playoffs in 2023, while teammate Ross Chastain recorded a second consecutive multi-win season.
Six days into the 2024 season, Suarez did his best to dispel any real "silly season" rumors before they could get started, winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway (and presumably locking up a playoff berth) in historic fashion.
While Suarez was believed to be under contract through 2025 anyway after signing a multi-year extension before the 2023 season, now it seems like a truly safe bet to count on his return next year. But who might not be safe? Here are three drivers still fighting to keep their rides.
No. 1 - Harrison Burton
Harrison Burton returning to the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, which have a technical alliance with Team Penske, for 2024 was a bit surprising in itself.
No driver had run three straight seasons for the team since Ricky Rudd from 2003 to 2005, and Burton was considerably worse than the driver he replaced, Matt DiBenedetto, in his first two seasons, recording only four top 10 finishes. DiBenedetto qualified for the playoffs in one of his two seasons, while Burton's better points finish was 29th place.
Wood Brothers Racing have been sitting on 99 wins for almost seven years, when Ryan Blaney won at Pocono Raceway to secure his first playoff berth. Burton getting their 100th may save his seat, but I'm not sure anything else will.