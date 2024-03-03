NASCAR: 3 drivers not named Daniel Suarez who are on the hot seat
Daniel Suarez did his best to silence the rumors about his NASCAR Cup Series future with an incredible win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Three others are looking to do the same.
By Asher Fair
No. 2 - Ryan Preece
Ryan Preece might have joined Stewart-Haas Racing at the worst possible time, as he didn't really have a ton of upside in the 2023 season amid the team's rapid decline ever since they led the series in wins in 2020.
But he scored just two top 10 finishes all year, and Stewart-Haas Racing went winless for the first time since Tony Stewart became a co-owner of the team in 2009.
Stewart is tired of all the talk about the team struggling, but he knows that the criticism is justified; he is frustrated himself, and he has promised that changes will be made if the 2024 season ends up being the disaster that many predict it will be following the departures of future Hall of Famer Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola.
Stewart-Haas Racing are no strangers to driver changes, having entered a season with the same four-car lineup just once since 2015 to 2016. I can't see them giving up on Josh Berry or Noah Gragson after just one season, and Chase Briscoe, the de facto team leader (and only former race winner of the group), is signed through 2026.
Another poor season from Preece could result in him being on the chopping block.