NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Chase Briscoe in 2025
By Logan Ploder
"I have absolutely zero idea" were the exact words Chase Briscoe used on Fox Sports' NASCAR Race Hub when describing what his future looks like, following the announcement of Stewart-Haas Racing's impending shutdown.
The announcement came at a poor time for the people who are now out of a job at the end of the 2024 season, including the drivers. The unfortunate reality of the situation, given the competitive nature of NASCAR as a sport and the lack of new openings, is that not all of them will be able to find new jobs with different teams next year.
Fortunately for Briscoe in particular, finding a new ride in the Cup Series shouldn't be too difficult, given the relative success and gains he has made this season behind the wheel of the No. 14 Ford.
Through 16 races in 2024, Briscoe, for what it's worth, has asserted himself as the new team leader at Stewart-Haas Racing after Kevin Harvick's retirement, sitting in a respectable 17th place in the point standings with five top 10 finishes and an average finish of 16.5. At this pace, he will set new career-highs in top 10 finishes and average finish in 2024.
With several vacancies in the 2025 driver lineup throughout the garage, Briscoe should be on a lot of shortlists, given his age, past success in lower series, and ever-improving ability behind the wheel in the Cup Series. Here are three possible landing spots for him in 2025.
No. 1 - Front Row Motorsports
Once a team racing in the infamous, unwanted class of "go or go-homers" in the early to mid-2010s, Front Row Motorsports have been effectively reborn since the introduction of the Next Gen car.
After only being able to somewhat contend on superspeedway tracks for over a decade, they qualified for the 2023 playoffs with Michael McDowell's win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and have scored several pole positions in 2024. They have run in the top half of the field on a far more consistent basis.
While there are many factors that have contributed to this success, including a massive uptick in Ford Performance's support of the team as a customer, there is no denying that this team is on the up and may be a force to be reckoned with over the next few years.
Following the news of the team buying a third charter, presumably from Stewart-Haas Racing, there are officially two open seats at Front Row Motorsports for 2025, even after the news of Todd Gilliland's contract extension, since McDowell is set to move to Spire Motorsports.
Given his ties to Ford and Front Row Motorsports' gains in performance, Briscoe joining the squad next season is arguably his best option and would be a no-brainer for both parties.