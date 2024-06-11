NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Chase Briscoe in 2025
By Logan Ploder
No. 2 - Wood Brothers Racing
Wood Brothers Racing could be another Ford option, given the fact that they will very likely be looking for a new driver to drive the famed No. 21 car next year.
Over the past several years, they have had plenty promising younger talents in the car and carrying their flag. While drivers such as Ryan Blaney and Matt DiBenedetto found success in some form with the team, either with a win, a playoff berth, or both, Harrison Burton has simply been unable to have similar results as he enters the second half of his third season already with the team.
Through two and-a-half seasons with the Wood Brothers so far, Burton has scored only one top five finish and five top 10 finishes in 88 races. He has a career-best finish of 27th place in the standings. After 16 races in 2024, he sits 33rd in points with only one top 10 finish to his name and an average finish of 27.9.
While the current Wood Brothers Racing team is a far cry from the organization's heyday a few decades ago, they certainly should not be a backmarker. Given their technical alliance with Team Penske, these results just aren't going to cut it for Burton much longer.
Given Briscoe's aforementioned Ford ties, his decent wealth of experience racing with what was once a top-end Ford team, his role as a team leader this season with solid results in lackluster machinery, and the fact that he still possesses some untapped potential, he should be at the top of the team's list of replacements.
Plus, Wood Brothers Racing are still just one win away from what would be their 100th victory. What better way to entice Briscoe to join the team?