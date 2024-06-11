NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Chase Briscoe in 2025
By Logan Ploder
No. 3 - Joe Gibbs Racing
Joe Gibbs Racing is massive departure from the first two options, but it would be by far the best option for Chase Briscoe. However, it is only possible if all the stars align. Of course, the biggest and only piece that must fall into place is the retirement of 43-year-old Martin Truex Jr.
For a few years now, there have been questions about how much longer the 2017 champion will be sticking around in NASCAR, given the fact that he has only signed one-year extensions since 2022. On top of that, he has never once come out and fully denied that he is considering retirement, saying at the start of 2024 that he had "no clue" what he will do in 2025.
He apparently still doesn't.
Should he stick around another season, there is practically no chance Briscoe joins Joe Gibbs Racing, with the team's other three drivers, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell, all locked down for the foreseeable future. All are also performing very well at the moment.
But should Truex retire, the No. 19 Toyota would have an open seat. There would certainly be no shortage of suitors, and there would be no shortage of drivers calling Coach Gibbs' number to plead their case. After all, this is arguably the best team in NASCAR at the moment and has been for a long time.
Could they look at the two Legacy Motor Club drivers, John-Hunter Nemechek or Erik Jones, who are already in the Toyota camp and have past experience with the team? Could they even shut down the No. 19 team all together and go back to running just three cars like they did for years before Carl Edwards joined in 2015? These are also possibilities to consider.
But Briscoe, an established driver in the Cup Series, coming over from a rival team and manufacturer and bringing that knowledge with him could be of extreme value to a team like Joe Gibbs Racing. If he gets the offer, there's almost no way he could turn it down.