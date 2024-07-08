NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Erik Jones in 2025
By Randy Smith
Erik Jones has served as a steady driver throughout his NASCAR career, yet one could argue he has not reached his true potential. The Byron, Michigan native won a Truck Series championship and became the first driver to win Rookie of the Year in all three NASCAR series.
But the hype seemed to fizzle for the 28-year-old. After leaving Furniture Row Racing for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018, Jones was a threat to compete for top five finishes occasionally, but he failed to make the playoffs in his third and final season with the team.
Christopher Bell eventually replaced him, and Jones moved on to Richard Petty Motorsports to pilot the No. 43 Chevrolet for 2021.
Though his first season with the team wasn't flashy, he won at Darlington Raceway in 2022 after the team partnered with GMS Racing to become Petty GMS Motorsports, giving the No. 43 its first win since Aric Almirola won at Daytona International Speedway in 2014. It was the 200th overall win for the number once donned by ''The King'' Richard Petty himself.
The team then rebranded to Legacy Motor Club in 2023, and in 2024, they switched manufacturers from Chevrolet to Toyota, and Jones's career has seemingly stalled out once again. In 2023, under the vision of new team co-owner and seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, he finished in a career-low 27th place in the point standings.
This year, Jones has only one top 10 finish and sits in 28th place in the point standings. Needless to say, a change could be needed for both parties.
Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass reports that Jones is not signed for next year and that he would listen to offers from other teams. Here are three possible landing spots for Jones in 2023.
No. 1 - Legacy Motor Club
Though Jones may listen to other offers, Pockrass also reported that Legacy Motor Club would most likely like him back in the No. 43 Toyota for 2025. Staying where he has competed for the last three and a half seasons may be advantageous for both parties.
Jones does have a win with the team, and he still has strong relationship with Toyota. Additionally, despite being a Toyota Racing Development team, Legacy Motor Club have no alliance with flagship Toyota team Joe Gibbs Racing.
Jones could opt to stay loyal to Johnson, Petty, and Maury Gallagher and try to achieve the vision all three owners have for the team for next year and beyond.