NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Josh Berry in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - RFK Racing
Another Ford team rumored to be interested in Stewart-Haas Racing's charters is RFK Racing. The team have fielded a third entry once this season and plan to do so in more races down the road. The No. 60 Ford was driven by David Ragan in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and Supercars driver Cam Waters is set to drive it at Sonoma Raceway.
Should RFK Racing decide to make "Stage 60" a permanent ride, obtaining a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing and signing Berry would make sense. Berry would stay with Ford and join a veteran stable that consists of team co-owner Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, who has won four Cup Series races since Keselowski became co-owner of the team.
Outside of Team Penske, RFK Racing seem to be the top contender among the Blue Oval teams. Their equipment is arguably an upgrade from Stewart-Haas Racing's, so Berry could easily become a playoff contender with a change of scenery.
Berry also brings sponsorship from Harrison's, a local clothing store in Mauldin, South Carolina that sponsored nearly half of his Xfinity Series races in 2022 and has served as the primary sponsor for two of his Cup Series races so far in 2024.
Berry and Keselowski had a run-in this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that may call for a burying of the hatchet if the two explore becoming teammates in 2025, but with a mutual attachment to Ford, a possible opening on RFK Racing's side, and Berry's potential need for a new home, perhaps an agreement can be made for 2025.