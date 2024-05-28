NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Josh Berry in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 3 - Stewart-Haas Racing
While it has been rumored that Stewart-Haas Racing could be selling their entire operation, nothing is set in stone. In fact, it's hard to imagine that a two-time Cup Series championship-winning organization would go completely under, but stranger situations have happened in NASCAR.
If Stewart-Haas Racing do indeed want to sell some of their charters, they could elect to keep a single car (or two) and take the profits from the charters sold to keep their team afloat at least for another few years. If that happens, Josh Berry could stay exactly where he is.
Berry is in his rookie year in the Cup Series, so he should only continue to get better. If Stewart-Haas Racing elect to keep at least one car next year, his performance this season could be enough to keep him in his current seat. The sponsorship from Harrison's he brings is also a plus.
Overstock, which has sponsored both Berry and Noah Gragson, could also potentially stay on board and give more races to Berry, should Gragson end up moving elsewhere.
Given his driving talent and his sponsorship money, Berry staying exactly where he is right now is not as far-fetched as it might seem.
Berry's growth as a rookie and the possibility of Stewart-Haas Racing holding on to at least one charter for 2025 make him sticking around for at least another year behind the wheel of the No. 4 Ford a possibility.