NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Noah Gragson in 2025
By Randy Smith
Noah Gragson's NASCAR career will be shifting gears yet again heading into the 2025 season. After being released by Legacy Motor Club last year, the Las Vegas, Nevada native was signed by Stewart-Haas Racing to pilot the No. 10 Ford for the 2024 campaign.
Before Gragson's release at Legacy Motor Club, his best finish was a 12th place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Aside from that, he found himself running toward the back of the pack and left the team with six DNFs.
To say his time with the team co-owned by Maury Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty was less than stellar is an understatement.
This year, Gragson's results have been much better, as the 25-year-old has already scored five top 10 finishes. He sits in 24th place in the point standings and could potentially earn his first Cup Series playoff berth as he continues to make the most out of his second chance.
With Stewart-Haas Racing confirming that they will be shutting down after the 2024 season, Gragson is still awaiting word on his plans for next year.
Here are three possible landing spots for him in 2025.
No. 1 - Richard Childress Racing
Gragson has a history with Bass Pro Shops, going back to his Xfinity Series days, and a good relationship with company founder and CEO Johnny Morris. Morris also has a great relationship with Richard Childress Racing owner Richard Childress, as Bass Pro Shops is a frequent primary sponsor of Austin Dillon's No. 3 Chevrolet.
If funding is available from Bass Pro Shops, Richard Childress Racing could be a viable home for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series' Most Popular Driver.
An argument could be made that Gragson could serve as a wild card to replace either Kyle Busch in the No. 8 Chevrolet or Dillon in the No. 3 Chevrolet. Busch signed a multi-year deal in 2023, and it's unknown when his contract ends. He is winless this year and a change of scenery could be beneficial.
Dillon's contract reportedly ends in 2025, and while it's assumed that he will move into a managerial role at Richard Childress Racing when his driving days are over, he could step aside a year early to let Gragson take the reins.
Piloting the No. 3 Chevrolet itself seems unlikely for Gragson, but Dillon looking out for the team isn't. After all, the Welcome, North Carolina native is the one who pitched the idea of signing Busch to his grandfather, who infamously put Busch in a headlock and knocked him to the ground in 2011.
But a third entry isn't far-fetched, either. In the past two seasons, the team have fielded the No. 33 Chevrolet in select races. If the team want to look for a fresh face to put in one of their current cars or field the No. 33 Chevrolet full-time in 2025, Gragson could be the guy.