NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Noah Gragson in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - Front Row Motorsports
One team that has been linked to Stewart-Haas Racing and its drivers for the 2025 season is Front Row Motorsports. The Mooresville, North Carolina-based team had been constantly mentioned as a potential buyer for at least one of Stewart-Haas Racing's charters, and they later confirmed that they have indeed acquired a third charter for next year.
Front Row Motorsports already had one opening for next season, with Michael McDowell set to leave the No. 34 Ford to join Spire Motorsports and pilot the No. 71 Chevrolet.
Though there had been rumors of Cole Custer being the frontrunner to replace McDowell, nothing was formally announced, and now he has emerged as the frontrunner to compete for Gene Haas's new Haas Factory Team.
Noah Gragson could join the team as McDowell's replacement, or he could join in the third Front Row Motorsports entry. His ties to Bass Pro Shops would be appealing to the team, as would his connection to Black Rifle Coffee Company.
Gragson to Front Row Motorsports would keep him in the Ford pipeline and give him a ride on par with the one in which he has found success this season.
McDowell and Gilliland sit near all four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers in the point standings. Gilliland is ahead of Gragson, Josh Berry, and Ryan Preece, while McDowell is ahead of Gragson and Preece. Both are just a few spots lower than Chase Briscoe.
Gragson's raw talent combined with Front Row Motorsports' improved equipment could make this a lateral move at worst. Additionally, aside from the 24-year-old Gilliland, Gragson is the youngest of the drivers mentioned. With his success in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series, his youth should serve as another positive.
McDowell was 33 years old when he drove in his first race for the team, and he became their winningest driver by winning the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway and the 2023 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Gragson is nearly 14 years younger.