NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Ryan Preece in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - Front Row Motorsports
While Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Cole Custer may replace Michael McDowell behind the wheel of the No. 34 Ford at Front Row Motorsports, that doesn't necessarily mean that Ryan Preece can't join the team as well.
Front Row Motorsports have confirmed the purchase of a third charter for 2025, meaning that the team could elect to take on Preece in a third charter car. They could then have a driver lineup consisting of Custer, Preece, and current driver Todd Gilliland.
While it may not be the most dominant-looking lineup, Front Row Motorsports have slowly progressed as a team, most notably during McDowell's seven-year stint. With McDowell set to leave, they may need a new veteran in the team. Preece could serve in that role while Gilliland continues to develop and Custer makes the most out of his second chance in the Cup Series.
Preece may benefit by moving over to Front Row Motorsports, where the expectations should be less than what they were when he joined Stewart-Haas Racing.
Front Row Motorsports served as a saving grace for McDowell's NASCAR career, and he parlayed that into a Daytona 500 victory in 2021 and another victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2023. A fresh start for Preece on a team that has been patient with veteran drivers could serve as a win-win.
If it comes down to a decision between Custer and Preece, Custer's youth and resume would seem to make him the more attractive option. But the team could consider that it was Preece who replaced Custer at Stewart-Haas Racing, and they could very well prefer to replace a veteran driver with another veteran driver.
With expansion on the horizon for Front Row Motorsports, a relatively lateral move for Preece could provide him with the stability he needs to continue chasing his first career NASCAR Cup Series win.