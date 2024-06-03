NASCAR: 3 possible landing spots for Ryan Preece in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 3 - Rick Ware Racing
During Ryan Preece's absence from driving full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, he still made select appearances in the series, competing for Rick Ware Racing behind the wheel of the No. 15 Ford. Preece drove for the team at Dover Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2022 before returning full-time with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023.
The No. 15 Ford has served as a rotational ride for Rick Ware Racing, with veterans such as David Ragan and Ryan Newman as well as younger drivers such as Todd Gilliland and Riley Herbst having had the chance to drive it. Even international stars such as Jenson Button have gotten behind the wheel.
This season, the No. 15 Ford has been piloted by Herbst, Kaz Grala, and Cody Ware. Grala has driven the car for most of the season, but the team have not committed to a full-time driver to pair alongside Justin Haley behind the wheel of the No. 51 Ford.
If Rick Ware Racing opt to go in that direction for next year, Preece could be the perfect fit. Conversely, Preece could return to Rick Ware Racing, but on a part-time deal to run more races than he did during the 2022 season. This could also allow him to compete for other teams in the two lower NASCAR national series as well.
Preece also notably brought on United Rentals as a sponsor for his No. 41 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing, which could be a selling point for the 33-year-old moving forward.
For Rick Ware Racing, having a veteran in Preece, a young driver in Haley, and an alliance with a resurgent Ford team in RFK Racing could be ideal heading into 2025.