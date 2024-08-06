NASCAR: 3 possible options for a Martin Truex Jr. return in 2025
By Logan Ploder
No. 2 - Homecoming
One of the more known jokes from the last few years in NASCAR has been the "home tracks" of Martin Truex Jr. He has so many, given his birthplace of Trenton, New Jersey.
With that, there are scenarios where Truex could race at one, two, or even three of these tracks in 2025, solely because of their distance to home, the fan and family support, and his success there in the past.
First up is Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware, the closest track to his hometown. Arguably Truex's best track, he has scored four wins here, tied with Sonoma Raceway for the most at any track in his career, along with a joint career-high 11 top five finishes and a career-best 20 top 10 results.
Additionally, he has led over 1,000 laps at the track and has an average finish of 11.2. Should he not win the Daytona 500, a race that is truly anyone's game, then this would easily present the best chance for him to get one final victory.
Then there is Pocono Raceway, the closest track to his native Jersey Shore by driving distance. He has scored two wins, seven top five finishes, and 16 top 10 finishes at the Tricky Triangle and posted an average finish of 14.0, making it one of his better tracks as well.
Given the fact that he had arguably the fastest car at Pocono earlier in 2024 and received a touching tribute from the track during the weekend, it would be no shock if he made another appearance.
And finally, there's New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the place that he personally considers as his home track. Given the fact that his father, Martin Truex Sr., won here in the NASCAR Grand National Series back in 1992, it's easy to see why he feels that way.
Much like the other two tracks mentioned, Truex Jr. has had a ton of success at New Hampshire. Despite only scoring one win, has notched nine top five finishes and 16 top 10 finishes and led 1,170 laps, his second most at any track.
Additionally, Truex looked set to potentially win there for the second straight year earlier this season before a pit road issue and a spin shortly thereafter relegated him to a ninth place finish.
Truex would've definitely been feeling sour after losing out on his potential first win of 2024, and his potential final home win, in that fashion. Should he race at any of these three tracks in 2025, he will have a very good chance to right the wrongs and end on a high note, right where everything started.