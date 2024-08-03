NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Cole Custer in 2025
By Randy Smith
After two years in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Cole Custer is set to return to the Cup Series, and he is set to return to a ride he had called his own for three years.
Custer piloted the No. 41 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing's Cup Series program from 2020 to 2022. In his first season, he secured his first career win at Kentucky Speedway and advanced to the playoffs. But he suffered from a lack of growth afterward.
Following a pair of lackluster seasons, he was replaced by Ryan Preece in 2023. Custer dropped back down to the to the Xfinity Series, returning to the No. 00 Ford he had driven from 2017 to 2019. Despite his demotion, he refused to slow down. In his first year back, he scored three wins and won the championship.
Stewart-Haas Racing recently announced their plans to cease operations after the 2024 season. But team co-owner Gene Haas retained the charter used to run the No. 41 entry and announced the creation of Haas Factory Team. Custer was announced as the team's driver for 2025.
With Haas Factory Team also set to operate in the Xfinity Series, who will take Custer's spot behind the wheel of the No. 00 Ford? Here are three possibilities.
No. 1 - Ryan Preece
Ryan Preece may be the guy for the No. 00 Ford. The 33-year-old is the only one of Stewart-Haas Racing's four current Cup Series drivers who has not yet found a ride for 2025.
With Custer set to return to the Cup Series, why not look at the driver who replaced him a year ago? The move could be the best case scenario for all involved. Custer is set for a shot at redemption at NASCAR's top level, while the No. 00 car could continue to be a threat to win Xfinity Series championships with Preece behind the wheel.
Preece has two Xfinity Series race wins to his name, both with Joe Gibbs Racing. Returning to a lower series and a full-time ride in a competitive car could be all he needs to rejuvenate and sustain his NASCAR career.