NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Cole Custer in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - Harrison Burton
Harrison Burton may not want to hear about Haas Factory Team, or their drivers, right now. It was recently confirmed that the 23-year-old would be losing his ride with Wood Brothers Racing to Stewart-Haas Racing's Josh Berry after the 2024 season. But what would ease the pain better than receiving another offer for a full-time ride?
Burton spent two full seasons in the Xfinity Series, driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, and he won four races.
Returning to the full-time to the Xfinity Series could be exactly what Burton needs, much like it was for Cole Custer. In his three years in the Cup Series, he has only scored five top 10 finishes. Dropping back down to a winning ride, and gaining experience in the process, certainly wouldn't hurt.
This scenario would give Burton a chance to stay on the lookout for a Cup Series ride down the road. In his last year at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021, he made a one-off appearance in the Cup Series for Gaunt Brothers Racing.
A full-time campaign in the Xfinity Series, plus some Cup Series starts, could be the perfect schedule for the Huntersville, North Carolina native in 2025.
Additionally, Burton brings sponsorship with DEX Imaging, a retail office equipment company. DEX Imaging has been Burton's primary sponsor throughout his NASCAR career, so it's all but certain that they will follow him to wherever he goes next year.
Haas Automation has been the primary sponsor of the No. 00 Ford for Custer's second stint in the Xfinity Series, but it was announced as the sponsor of Custer's No. 41 Ford for when he moves back up to the Cup Series. So the funding Burton would bring would certainly help take its place.
With funding and a chance to develop himself more, Burton joining Haas Factory Team could give him the chance at redemption he needs.
After losing his ride to a Stewart-Haas Racing driver, it certainly would help to heal the wound. Simply put, if you can't beat them, join them.