NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Cole Custer in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 3 - Hailie Deegan
Hailie Deegan has become a wild card for quite a few NASCAR teams, including Haas Factory Team, following her release from AM Racing.
She has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Cole Custer. Joe Custer, the president of Haas Factory Team, confirmed that conversations have already been had with her. He spoke highly of her, adding that the team ''believes there's more in her".
AM Racing are not on par with Gene Haas' team, having never scored a win, but they are not solely to blame for Deegan's struggles, and some time away from the race track could help her recoup, in the hope of finding a new ride.
In the first race without her, Joey Logano was able to drive the No. 15 Ford to its first top 10 finish of the year at the Chicago Street Course. Replacing any rookie with a two-time Cup Series champion should naturally stop the bleeding, but Deegan's average finish of 26.8 shows why AM Racing decided to move on entirely.
Deegan has been in the Ford camp since 2020, so it's not hard to imagine that the manufacturer would like to keep her around in some capacity. The No. 00 Ford could provide them with that opportunity.
A ride with Haas Factory Team would probably be Deegan's last chance at a premier ride in NASCAR. Before moving up to the Xfinity Series, she competed for ThorSport Racing in the Truck Series. Competing for a five-time championship-winning team provided her a great opportunity for success, but she only scored two top 10 finishes.
Time will tell if a deal can be struck between the Temecula, California native and Haas Factory Team. Haas Factory Team are looking to keep the No. 00 team in championship contention next year, and Deegan is looking for redemption.