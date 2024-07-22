NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Erik Jones in 2025
By Randy Smith
Erik Jones's NASCAR career could be shifting gears next season, as the Byron, Michigan native has not re-signed with Legacy Motor Club. While Legacy Motor Club are reportedly open to having him back, Jones is open to hearing other offers.
Legacy Motor Club have not performed as a top-tier team and are the clear third best Toyota team, with Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing leading the way. So to blame Jones solely for his shortcomings is unfair. But you can't blame the team for looking elsewhere headed into next year.
Jones has been consistent throughout his career, but he has stumbled in the past two years. The 28-year-old finished in 27th place in the point standings last season, the worst in his Cup Series career. This year, he sits tied for 26th. If he doesn't win, he will miss the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year.
Here are three possible replacements for Jones in 2025.
No. 3 - Riley Herbst
Riley Herbst has been reported as a name to watch for 23XI Racing as they reportedly look to expand from two to three cars.
Herbst has stated he has offers in all three NASCAR national series. If he's looking to switch from Ford to Toyota and 23XI Racing find somebody else to add to their roster, Legacy Motor Club could be on the table for him as well.
Replacing Jones at Legacy Motor Club would put Herbst under far less pressure than moving to 23XI Racing. 23XI Racing saw both of their driver make the playoffs last season, so immediate success would be expected.
The 25-year-old could enter the Cup Series at a gentler pace with Legacy Motor Club and still reunite with Toyota. It may not be a splashy move for Legacy Motor Club, but it wouldn't hold them down.