NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Erik Jones in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - Chandler Smith
Another name to watch as a possible replacement for Erik Jones is Chandler Smith. Smith has been a loyal for Toyota for most of his career, and a move to Legacy Motor Club could serve him well.
The only time Smith competed out of the Toyota camp was last season, when he joined Kaulig Racing. The 22-year-old competed full-time in the Xfinity Series for the team and ran three Cup Series races.
He picked up a win in the Xfinity Series last season at Richmond Raceway and finished in ninth place in the point standings. But Smith was one and done with Chevrolet and Kaulig Racing and headed back home to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2024 campaign.
This year, piloting the No. 81 Toyota, he has scored two wins and sits in fourth place in the point standings. He could benefit from another year in the Xfinity Series, but his results indicate that he could be ready for a Cup Series promotion also.
Legacy Motor Club are a team that could be looking for a young driver to build around, and they have a seven-time Cup Series champion in Jimmie Johnson as a mentor from whom Smith could learn.
Smith could wait to see if any seats open up at Joe Gibbs Racing's Cup Series team, but would he hold off on the opportunity to join the series in 2025?
It's hard to imagine Smith would do worse than Jones, and he already competes alongside Legacy Motor Club's John Hunter Nemechek in select Xfinity Series races. If Jones leaves, the stars could align for the Talking Rock, Georgia, native.