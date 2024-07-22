NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Erik Jones in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 1 - Corey Heim
If Legacy Motor Club and Erik Jones do part ways, the driver they should consider most is Corey Heim. The 22-year-old has been mentioned as a potential name for multiple NASCAR Cup Series teams, including 23XI Racing, so Legacy Motor Club should sign him sooner rather than later.
Heim, like Chandler Smith, has been loyal to Toyota in NASCAR. He has scored wins for Kyle Busch Motorsports and Tricon Garage in the Truck Series, and in the Xfinity Series, he has grabbed top 10 and top five finishes for Sam Hunt Racing.
This year, he has made three Cup Series starts for two Toyota teams, two for Legacy Motor Club and one for 23XI Racing. His path to the Cup Series is bound to include one of these teams, but the question remains as to which one.
Legacy Motor Club have already seen what Heim can do in Jones's equipment when Jones was out with an injury this past spring. Two races is a small sample size, sure, but the looming threat of Heim potentially going to 23XI Racing next season is too much of a concern.
A jump from the Truck Series to the Cup Series may be steep, even for Heim. But look at Carson Hocevar and Spire Motorsports. The team replaced Ty Dillon with him in 2024, and he has already scored more top 10 finishes than Dillon did in a full season.
Legacy Motor Club could take the chance and potentially reap the same benefit. Erik Jones may stay put and pilot the No. 43 Toyota for the 2025 season, but if Legacy Motor Club think the grass is greener, Heim would be the guy to go after.