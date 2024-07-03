NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Harrison Burton in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - Noah Gragson
Another Stewart-Haas Racing driver who may be a hot name to look out for is Noah Gragson. Gragson, who was signed by Stewart-Haas Racing after losing his ride at Legacy Motor Club last season, has made the most out of his second chance and finds himself in 24th place in the point standings.
Though Gragson has a shot to make the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in his career, Stewart-Haas Racing's impending shutdown means that his career will take another turn, one way or another, heading into 2025.
Wood Brothers Racing could serve as a great option for the Las Vegas, Nevada native, and the No. 21 Ford might well be on par with Gragson's current No. 10 Ford from an equipment standpoint. Wood Brothers Racing have an alliance with Team Penske, winners of the two most recent Cup Series championships.
If Wood Brothers Racing do part ways with Harrison Burton, the loss of his sponsorship money from DEX Imaging may create a hole. But Gragson has had a long-standing partnership with Black Rifle Coffee Co. and Bass Pro Shops, which have followed him from his Xfinity Series days.
The raw talent of Gragson is finally starting to show in a solid ride, and Wood Brothers Racing could serve as a great landing spot. He would get to stay in the Ford camp, while Wood Brothers Racing would get back to having a driver who can put them into the Cup Series playoffs year after year.