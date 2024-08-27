NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025
By Randy Smith
Sheldon Creed's NASCAR career is set to shift gears again next year. The 2020 Truck Series champion was recently announced as one of the drivers for Haas Factory Team's Xfinity Series program for 2025.
Creed is set to replace Cole Custer behind the wheel of the No. 00 Ford, as Custer is set to return to the Cup Series. Sam Mayer, who is set to leave JR Motorsports, is set to join Creed at Haas Factory Team behind the wheel of the No. 41 Ford.
Creed's move to Haas Factory Team leaves a vacancy at Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota. Here are three possible replacements for him in 2025.
No. 1 - Taylor Gray
Taylor Gray could be a wild card, but Joe Gibbs Racing have had some time to look at him. The 19-year-old has run nine races for the team in the Xfinity Series this season, piloting the No. 19 Toyota. In his part-time schedule, he has already scored two top five finishes.
He competes full-time in the Truck Series, piloting the No. 17 Toyota for Tricon Garage. He has racked up six top five finishes, but he has yet to score a win, which creates an argument that he could use more time to develop.
Gray will likely stay in the Truck Series for another year, with the chance to make the occasional Xfinity Series start for Joe Gibbs Racing once again. But his name shouldn't be written off as a possible replacement full-time for Creed.