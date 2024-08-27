NASCAR: 3 possible replacements for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 3 - Brandon Jones
Brandon Jones competed for Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series team from 2018 to 2022, and he could be on his way back to the Toyota organization where he scored all five of his Xfintiy Series wins.
In 2023, Jones switched to the Chevrolet camp and joined JR Motorsports to pilot the No. 9 car, replacing Noah Gragson. But while Gragson won eight races in his final season with the team, Jones has not yet won one.
This year, the 27-year-old has secured two pole positions, a top five finish, and four other top 10 finishes. He sits in 14th place in the point standings with no top 10 finishes in the 10 most recent races, and he is well on his way to missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
The lack of chemistry between Jones and JR Motorsports has resulted in a downward spiral for the No. 9 team. Jones has been the only driver of the No. 9 to miss the playoffs for JR Motorsports since it was added to the team's lineup in 2014, and he could do so twice in two years. This lack of progress may be the writing on the wall.
With an opening at his former team, he could take advantage. While he may have wanted to look for greener pastures when he left, it's clear that his departure hasn't worked in his favor.
The Atlanta, Georgia native brings sponsorship from Menards as well. It's unclear if the current primary sponsor of the No. 18 Toyota, the Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, will move with Creed or stay with Joe Gibbs Racing. The financial stability that Jones would bring to the team could be enough to warrant them bringing him back.