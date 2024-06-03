NASCAR: 3 teams most likely to buy a Stewart-Haas Racing charter
By Asher Fair
One of the three four-car NASCAR Cup Series teams will cease to exist after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season concludes, freeing up a whopping four charters as the new charter agreement looms ahead of the 2025 season.
With four charters becoming available at once, the news of Stewart-Haas Racing's impending shutdown effectively "resets" the charter market after several years of skyrocketing prices due relative lack of supply compared to abundance of demand.
Which teams could capitalize on Stewart-Haas Racing's NASCAR run coming to an end? Here are the three most likely candidates.
1. Front Row Motorsports
Front Row Motorsports have already confirmed that they are set to run three charter entries instead of two during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
While they did not confirm the team from which they have acquired or plan to acquire the third, it seems like a foregone conclusion that it is coming from Stewart-Haas Racing, given the timing of the announcement.
This decision puts Bob Jenkins' team in position to sign two new drivers, with Michael McDowell having already announced his decision to leave the team and sign with Spire Motorsports to replace Zane Smith behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet next year.
Todd Gilliland is likely to return for a fourth season behind the wheel of the No. 38 Ford, while the No. 34 Ford is now vacant. Perhaps one or more Stewart-Haas Racing drivers will be in the running to continue their tenures with Ford after 2024.