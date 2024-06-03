NASCAR: 3 teams most likely to buy a Stewart-Haas Racing charter
By Asher Fair
2. Trackhouse Racing Team
Trackhouse Racing Team expanded from one car to two cars ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, when they acquired the entire Chip Ganassi Racing operation. They acquired both of the team's charters after having spent the 2021 season using a charter that they had gotten on loan from Spire Motorsports.
Now the Justin Marks and Pitbull-owned team appear to be set on another expansion. They already run a third entry, PROJECT91, on a part-time basis to give internationally renowned race car drivers the opportunity to compete in the Cup Series, but now they are aiming to run three cars full-time.
The team signed Zane Smith ahead of the 2024 season and loaned him to Spire Motorsports. With Spire Motorsports set to bring in Michael McDowell to replace Smith, the door is now open for Trackhouse Racing Team to expand to three cars and bring in Smith to compete alongside Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez, provided they secure a third charter.
Trackhouse Racing Team also have Shane van Gisbergen under contract, but he likely isn't going to be making the move to full-time Cup Series competition yet in 2025. He is currently competing full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing.
They also recently signed Connor Zilisch to a multi-year deal to compete across NASCAR and other disciplines, but he too is unlikely to move up to the Cup Series this soon.