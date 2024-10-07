NASCAR: 3 teams not returning in 2024 after Talladega race
By Asher Fair
Three teams that have made a habit of competing in drafting races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, including two that have done so exclusively, do not have plans to return at any point during the season's final five races.
Beard Motorsports competed in both races at Daytona International Speedway, including the season-opening Daytona 500 after managing to lock themselves into the race on qualifying speed, and now both at Talladega Superspeedway.
After Anthony Alfredo's 24th place finish behind the wheel of the No. 62 Chevrolet in the season's final superspeedway race at Talladega on Sunday afternoon, the team do not have any plans to compete again in 2024.
Two more teams have no 2024 return plans
Live Fast Motorsports competed in the second Daytona race after failing to qualify for the Daytona 500. In addition to both races at Talladega, they also competed in both races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which became a "mini" superspeedway following a repave before the 2022 season.
Following team co-owner B.J. McLeod's 22nd place finish behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet on Sunday, they too do not have any plans to compete again in 2024.
Then there is NY Racing Team, the only team other than Live Fast Motorsports which failed to qualify for the Daytona 500.
Unlike the other two teams mentioned, they have competed at a variety of tracks in 2024. Only three of their seven starts have come in superspeedway races. But after J.J. Yeley's 27th place finish behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet on Sunday, their Cup Series schedule is also blank for the rest of the year as things currently stand.
Only one other part-time team has made multiple starts in 2024. That team, MBM Motorsports, plans to field the No. 66 Ford in the upcoming races at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway to close out the season.
The next race on the NASCAR Cup Series playoff schedule is the Bank of America Roval 400, which is set to be shown live on NBC from the Charlote Motor Speedway Roval beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 13.