NASCAR: 4 drivers at risk of missing the Daytona 500
There are four non-chartered cars on the entry list for the 2024 Daytona 500. Should that number grow, the drivers would be at risk of missing the race.
By Asher Fair
The entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway had been sitting at 39 for the last several weeks, but it moved up to 40 last week.
In addition to the 36 chartered entries that are locked into the 66th running of the "Great American Race", four non-chartered entries have been confirmed.
The field size for the 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is capped at 40, meaning that no more than four non-chartered cars are allowed to compete.
Daytona 500 entry list: Who is not locked in?
As of now, the four non-chartered entries would all be in, since there would be nobody to bump them out. But that number will more than likely grow to at least five in the coming weeks, in which case all of the non-chartered cars would be at risk.
Thus far, RFK Racing have confirmed David Ragan as the driver of the No. 60 Ford, Beard Motorsports have confirmed Anthony Alfredo as the driver of the No. 62 Chevrolet, Live Fast Motorsports have confirmed B.J. McLeod as the driver of the No. 78 Chevrolet, and Legacy Motor Club most recently confirmed Jimmie Johnson as the driver of the No. 84 Toyota.
Additionally, The Money Team Racing have not been shy about publicizing their interest in bringing back the No. 50 Chevrolet.
With the long-rumored No. 84 Toyota having been added, the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-owned entry would bring the entry total up to 41, ensuring that somebody will miss the race. Two non-chartered entries lock in by being the fastest in the single-car qualifying session, and two more lock in by being the top non-chartered entries in their respective Bluegreen Vacations Duels races.
Should an entry effectively lock in twice, the open spot will go to the next fastest non-chartered entry from single-car qualifying.
The two cars that lock in via single-car qualifying are set to occupy the 20th and final row of the grid, while the two cars that race their way in via the Duels are set to have their starting spots determined by their Duel results, just like the rest of the field (aside from the two drivers who secure the front row in single-car qualifying).
Any one of the non-chartered cars could end up being knocked out, and if the entry total were to grow to 42 or more, multiple cars will be on the outside looking in. Only the 36 chartered entries are not at risk of missing the race.
Of the 36 chartered entries, Rick Ware Racing's No. 15 Ford is the only one that remains without a driver. Kaulig Racing recently confirmed A.J. Allmendinger for their No. 16 Chevrolet, which is set to be a shared entry throughout the season. The other 34 cars are all set to be driven by full-time drivers throughout the season.
Single-car Daytona 500 qualifying is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 14, and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels are scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 15. The race itself is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 18, with live coverage set to be provided by Fox beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET.