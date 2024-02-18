NASCAR: 5 drivers who will make huge improvements in 2024
Several drivers will be looking to make significant improvements throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Who is best positioned to do so?
By Asher Fair
Quite a few drivers did not have the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series seasons they would have liked to have and will be eyeing significant improvements in 2024.
For some, improvements simply mean a much steadier 2024 campaign. For others, they will look to up their game and make playoffs runs. And for others, anything shy of a Championship 4 appearance will be viewed as a major disappointment.
Here are five drivers in the best position to improve throughout the upcoming season.
1. Erik Jones
Erik Jones had a relatively low-key disappointing season in 2023 following a promising 2022 campaign that had him on the radar of many as a potential playoff dark horse.
Jones won the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway -- for a second time -- in 2022, and while he did not do so as a playoff driver, he actually did finish the regular season in the top 16 in the point standings, blowing then-teammate Ty Dillon completely out of the water.
The rebranded (from Petty GMS Motorsports) Legacy Motor Club team took a step back in 2023, but Jones still performed well better than teammate Noah Gragson -- even with a 27th place finish in the point standings.
But in 2024, Legacy Motor Club are no longer one of eight Chevrolet teams; they are one of three Toyota teams, a switch that should help them take a big step forward and give Jones the opportunity to shine once again.