NASCAR: 5 drivers could miss the 2024 Daytona 500
With 41 drivers on the entry list for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500, five drivers are officially at risk of not making it in.
By Asher Fair
Front Row Motorsports confirmed last week that they are set to add the No. 36 Ford to their lineup for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, with Kaz Grala set to join the team alongside full-time drivers Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland.
The No. 36 Ford is the fifth non-charter car on the entry list for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval, and only four of those entries are able to qualify for the race since the 36 charter entries are all locked in and the field size is capped at 40 cars.
This means that Grala, plus the other four drivers of non-charter entries, all face the risk of failing to qualify for the 66th running of the "Great American Race".
Daytona 500 qualifying: Who is at risk?
The other four confirmed non-charter cars on the entry list thus far are the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford, the No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet, the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, and the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. They are set to be driven by David Ragan, Anthony Alfredo, B.J. McLeod, and Jimmie Johnson, respectively.
There could still be more non-charter entries added as well, as the race isn't scheduled to take place until Sunday, February 18. Single-car qualifying is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels are scheduled for Thursday, February 15.
The fastest two non-charter cars in single-car qualifying lock into the race, as do the highest two finishing non-charter cars in their respective Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Should a car effectively lock in twice, the open spot goes to the next fastest non-charter car from single-car qualifying.
Aside from the front row, which is determined by the single-car qualifying session, the Daytona 500 starting lineup is determined by the results of the Bluegreen Vacations Duels. The back row is then occupied by the two non-charter cars that ultimately lock in on speed.
Fox is set to broadcast the Daytona 500 live from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 18.