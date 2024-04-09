NASCAR: 5 possible additions to the 2025 Cup Series schedule
Rumors have been swirling across the NASCAR garage about possible tracks joining the Cup Series for 2025, indicating the schedule could be close to release.
By Logan Ploder
No. 2 - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Another current Formula 1 track that has hosted NASCAR competition in the past, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is a fantastic suitor for the Cup Series in 2025.
From 2005 to 2008, the Xfinity Series ran races at this circuit, albeit in its old configuration that consisted of grass run-offs and skipped past the previously unbuilt baseball stadium section.
It is a circuit that has a little bit of everything: an extremely long front straightaway that is just 0.012 miles shorter than Talladega Superspeedway's backstretch, a couple of hard braking zones, hairpins, and a fast, technical "esses" section in the middle part of the lap. The track also isn't used a lot during the year, which means the surface would likely be very dusty, making grip hard to come by.
Perhaps the biggest challenge of the track, though, would be its surrounding environment. Mexico City sits 7,349 feet above sea level, meaning that there is 5% less oxygen in the air than normal. Not only will that tire out the drivers and the crew members more than a typical afternoon's work, but it will also be tough on the cars, as engines, brakes, and tires will be much more susceptible to overheating.
The challenges presented would be unlike anything the Cup Series sees elsewhere. But let's not forget the incredible atmosphere that the fans and the city would create around the whole event, with Mexico's own Daniel Suarez and maybe even some other NASCAR Mexico Series stars competing.
With NASCAR president Steve Phelps saying before the 2024 Daytona 500 that he would be "surprised" if the Cup Series didn't go both north and south of the border in 2025, it seems very likely that they will be visiting this incredible circuit in a year's time.