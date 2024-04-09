NASCAR: 5 possible additions to the 2025 Cup Series schedule
Rumors have been swirling across the NASCAR garage about possible tracks joining the Cup Series for 2025, indicating the schedule could be close to release.
By Logan Ploder
No. 3 - Dodger Stadium
What better place to have a NASCAR race than the world famous Dodger Stadium baseball field in the heart of Los Angeles? NASCAR has proven that putting on a good race on a small track inside of a stadium is possible.
Over the last three years, the season-opening exhibition race, the Busch Light Clash, has been contested inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, home of the USC Trojans college football team, and for what it's worth, NASCAR put on three successful events with a respectable show each year.
However, despite the event's new ideas, cool gimmicks, and relative success, fans, drivers, and even NASCAR themselves have been looking for an alternative. Most fans have been calling for the Clash to return to the Daytona International Speedway oval, where it took place from 1979 to 2020, but NASCAR seems to have a whole different, exciting idea.
Because it hasn't been officially confirmed by NASCAR themselves that they are looking at this possibility, it cannot be said with certainty that the Cup Series will race inside of Dodger Stadium in 2025. However, considering NASCAR's want and need for a race in the Southern California market, plus the fact that they do not have any other permanent race tracks as an option at this point, it almost seems like a foregone conclusion.
Of course, should a Dodger Stadium race be added to the Cup Series schedule, it's very unlikely that it would be a regular points-paying race, simply given how experimental the event and its location would be. With that in mind, it would be a perfect fit for the Clash, especially in its first year.