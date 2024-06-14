NASCAR: 5 possible replacements for Martin Truex Jr. in 2025
By Randy Smith
Nearly halfway through the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, fans, drivers, and teams are hearing rumblings of a rumor that has been a significant one for several seasons. Will Martin Truex Jr. retire or drive for another year?
The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has pondered hanging the firesuit up for quite some time, and despite the fact that he sits in fifth place in the point standings, this year could be the grand finale for the 43-year-old Mayetta, New Jersey native.
After years of a "will he or won’t he" dilemma that Joe Gibbs Racing have found themselves in, it may be time to start thinking of a replacement.
If the 2024 season is indeed Truex’s last year in the Cup Series, there will be plenty of names to choose from to replace him, especially with Stewart-Haas Racing being set to shut down their entire operation after the season ends.
Here are five possible replacements for Truex in 2025.
No. 1 - Erik Jones
History would be repeating itself on this one. Erik Jones, who currently pilots the No. 43 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club, competed for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series from 2018 to 2020, piloting the No. 20 Toyota. Eventually, Jones was replaced by Christopher Bell.
Jones then joined Richard Petty Motorsports and Chevrolet. The following year, they became Petty GMS Motorsports via a partnership with GMS Racing, and the following year, seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson bought into the team, and it was rebranded to Legacy Motor Club.
Ahead of the 2024 season, the team switched to Toyota, and the Byron, Michigan native found himself in the Toyota Racing Development pipeline once again.
While Jones may not have had the success in the No. 20 Toyota that Bell or predecessor Matt Kenseth did, he was a steady, clean driver who was a threat to compete for a playoff spot each season. A solid performance in each race could be all that Joe Gibbs Racing are searching for in a potential Truex replacement.
There is an argument to be made that a lack of clarity around sponsorship could be a holdup for Jones, as his current sponsors are in-house at Legacy Motor Club. But if Joe Gibbs wishes to bring back a familiar face, there's reason to believe a deal could get done.
If Truex retires and Joe Gibbs Racing are looking to play it safe, Jones could be a viable candidate to drive the No. 19 Toyota in 2025.