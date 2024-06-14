NASCAR: 5 possible replacements for Martin Truex Jr. in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - Aric Almirola
Yes, the driver who recently retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition could find himself in a position to drive full-time in the series yet again.
Aric Almirola decided to walk away from full-time competition after the 2023 season, following six years behind the wheel of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford. He ended up signing a deal to drive part-time in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing a few months later.
In 2024, Almirola has already scored a win at Martinsville Speedway. While it would be a little unorthodox for a driver who just retired from the Cup Series to go from part-time competition in the Xfinity Series back to full-time Cup Series racing, it's not out of the question.
The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi has reported that Almirola could very well be a candidate to replace Truex in 2025 if Joe Gibbs Racing wish to look in-house.
Almirola’s success in the Xfinity Series may be enough to justify a return to the Cup Series in arguably the most competitive ride of his career, in the hope of pursuing a Cup Series championship.
Like with Jones, sponsorship is always something to consider and would be a factor in making an argument for Almirola to move back into a Cup Series ride, but his primary sponsor in his Xfinity Series races has been in-house partner He Gets Us, showing that if Joe Gibbs Racing want to promote the veteran, they can find sponsorship for him.
Almirola made his Cup Series debut in 2007 when he drove the No. 80 Chevrolet for Joe Gibbs Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It may be fitting for him to end his career for good with one more year in a Joe Gibbs Racing vehicle.