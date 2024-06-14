NASCAR: 5 possible replacements for Martin Truex Jr. in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 3 - Noah Gragson
On paper, Noah Gragson returning to Joe Gibbs Racing seems completely far-fetched, but it's apparently a possibility. Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass has reported that Gragson is a driver to watch as a possible replacement for Martin Truex Jr., most notably due to his relationship with sponsor Bass Pro Shops.
Bass Pro Shops has been affiliated with Truex for years, following him from Furniture Row Motorsports to Joe Gibbs Racing. Simultaneously, they have sponsored Gragson in the Xfinity Series and followed him throughout his Cup Series career.
The 25-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native competed for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series for three races in 2018 while he was competing full-time for Toyota and Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series, but to make a Joe Gibbs Racing reunion possible, there would be some hurdles to cross, at the very least – or some scorched bridges to repair, at the worst.
For starters, Gragson's dislike of Ty Gibbs, who drives the No. 54 Toyota for his grandfather, is well-known, with the brunt of it having been highlighted during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. Gragson stated it straight-up during Championship 4 weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
Additionally, Gragson’s relationship with manufacturer Toyota took a sharp turn last season. When he was piloting the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club, after it had been reported that they team would be switching their manufacturer to Toyota in 2024, it was also reported that the OEM greatly preferred John Hunter Nemechek.
But as mentioned, Gragson does have a history with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing, and if they are able to let go of a less-than-favorable past and sponsor Bass Pro Shops advocates for Gragson, he could become the driver of the No. 19 Toyota for 2025 and possibly beyond.