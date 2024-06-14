NASCAR: 5 possible replacements for Martin Truex Jr. in 2025
By Randy Smith
No. 4 - Chandler Smith
If Joe Gibbs Racing elect to go in-house to replace Martin Truex Jr., Chandler Smith is another option, aside from Aric Almirola. The 21-year-old Talking Rock, Georgia native currently drives the No. 81 Toyota for the team in the Xfinity Series and sits in third place in the point standings with two wins.
Smith has a lengthy relationship with Toyota Racing Development, having competed for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series from 2019 to 2022, scoring five victories in the process. He made his Xfinity Series debut with another Toyota team in Sam Hunt Racing in 2022.
While Smith had been loyal to Toyota, he tempted fate by leaving the OEM for Chevrolet and Kaulig Racing for the 2023 season, running a full-time Xfinity Series season and four Cup Series races. He scored a victory at Richmond Raceway in the Xfinity Series and a top finish of 11th place finish in the Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway.
But there's no place like home, and the age-old saying could be applied to Smith's NASCAR career, as he and Kaulig Racing organized a buyout of his contract for him to return to the Toyota camp and join Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2024 season.
At 21 years old, Smith has youth on his side and would be replacing a veteran in Truex. His raw talent has been demonstrated not only at Joe Gibbs Racing but at Kaulig Racing as well, whether in the Xfinity Series or the Cup Series. Those selling points could help to throw Smith's name into the mix to pilot the No. 19 Toyota at NASCAR's top level next season.
Smith's talent has spoken for itself this season, and his loyalty to Toyota shouldn't be discounted. If Truex decides to walk away from full-time competition after 2024, look for Joe Gibbs Racing to consider Smith as his replacement.