NASCAR: 5 teams that could buy another Stewart-Haas Racing charter
By Asher Fair
2. Legacy Motor Club
Legacy Motor Club might not be having the type of season in 2024 that they would have wanted after switching from Chevrolet to Toyota following the 2023 campaign, but with Erik Jones back behind the wheel of the No. 43 car and John Hunter Nemechek now in the No. 42 car, their overall pace has still clearly improved, year over year.
Now one of three Toyota teams instead of one of eight Chevrolet teams, there is undoubtedly more upside for the organization moving forward. With 23XI Racing reportedly set to expand their Toyota operation, perhaps the time is right for Legacy Motor Club to do the same.
The Richard Petty, Maury Gallagher, and Jimmie Johnson-owned team have fielded a third entry ever since Johnson became a co-owner ahead of the 2023 season, with Johnson himself driving the No. 84 Toyota in select races.
The car made three appearances in 2023 and has already made five in 2024, with four more on the schedule. Though Johnson has not made any indications that he plans to compete full-time, could Legacy Motor Club do something like what Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing are doing and have multiple drivers compete throughout the year?