NASCAR: 5 teams that could buy another Stewart-Haas Racing charter
By Asher Fair
3. Richard Childress Racing
Richard Childress Racing have run three full-time entries in past NASCAR Cup Series seasons, most recently doing so in 2017, and they have run a third non-charter entry in select races over the last few seasons.
Richard Childress' team has also been linked to Noah Gragson, one of the four Stewart-Haas Racing drivers seeking a new ride for the 2025 season with his current team set to shut down at the end of the 2024 season.
Though he has not had a great start to the 2024 season, it's hard to imagine Kyle Busch retiring when the season ends, and though he continues to struggle, it's also hard to imagine Austin Dillon giving up his seat to take on a management role within the team this soon.
Richard Childress Racing have not explicitly said or indicated that they would like to get back to running three cars full-time, but Gragson's connection to longtime Richard Childress Racing sponsor Bass Pro Shops could make an expansion about as seamless as one could ask for.
The real question is whether or not the team find themselves in a good enough position performance-wise to justify taking on a third car. Last year at this time, with Busch sitting at three wins in the first half of his first season with the team, it would have been a no-brainer. Now, not so much.