NASCAR: 5 teams that could buy another Stewart-Haas Racing charter
By Asher Fair
5. JR Motorsports
Whenever the subject of a charter sale comes up, JR Motorsports are almost always one of the teams mentioned as a possible buyer.
Though the Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller-owned team competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and has never competed in the Cup Series, both individuals have shown interest in moving up in the past.
That said, they have poured cold water on the rumors that they may be interested in acquiring a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing.
But one would have to think that if JR Motorsports do ever want to move to the Cup Series, now is the time to do it, regardless of what it takes to get it done.
With only two four-car teams left in the Cup Series, those two teams being among the sport's healthiest organizations, and future restrictions likely to prohibit any other teams from owning more than three charters, it's hard to imagine another scenario in which this many charters become available at once.
This inherently means it's hard to imagine another scenario in which charter prices aren't outrageous, after years and years of skyrocketing demand compared to limited supply. Is it time to bite the bullet?