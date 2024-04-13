NASCAR: 5 teams that could buy a Stewart-Haas Racing charter
Stewart-Haas Racing are reportedly open to selling their charters for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here are five teams that could obtain them.
By Randy Smith
NASCAR created an exclusive business model when they introduced the charter system back in 2016. A charter guarantees a Cup Series team an entry into each race, plus a portion of the purse.
The payout from each race for a charter team versus a non-charter team is significant, and with a rule that teams can sell their charters on the open market, they have become one of the most valuable possessions in the sport.
In 2021, 23XI Racing reportedly spent $13.5 million to buy StarCom Racing's charter, compared to a value of $4 million the year prior. With a guaranteed entry for a full NASCAR season and a lucrative share of the purse, it's not a surprise to see why the value continues to climb, with Spire Motorsports buying one from Live Fast Motorsports for over $40 million last year.
Recent reports suggest that Stewart-Haas Racing may be looking to sell at least one of their four charters next season, which could result in a number of teams lining up as potential buyers. Here are five possibilities.
No. 1 - RFK Racing
With Stewart-Haas Racing potentially selling their charters, a team that could reap the benefits is another Ford team in RFK Racing. Since 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski became part owner of the organization, the team have seen significant growth.
In the first season with Keselowski as a co-owner, he and teammate Chris Buescher swept the Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona International Speedway. Buescher was also able to score a win at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Last year, Buescher scored three victories and Keselowski made the playoffs, and both drivers finished in the top eight in the point standings.
This season, the growth remains evident. The team unleashed Stage 60, a part-time third entry that was piloted by veteran David Ragan in the Daytona 500 and is set to return for other select events throughout the season. If RFK Racing want to enroll the No. 60 Ford as a full-time ride in 2025, buying a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing could be in their best interest.