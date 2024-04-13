NASCAR: 5 teams that could buy a Stewart-Haas Racing charter
Stewart-Haas Racing are reportedly open to selling their charters for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here are five teams that could obtain them.
By Randy Smith
No. 2 - Legacy Motor Club
One of the teams mentioned as potential buyers if Stewart-Haas Racing do opt to sell a charter or two is Legacy Motor Club. The newest Toyota team, which is co-owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, has fielded a non-charter car for Johnson in select races since he joined the team in 2023.
While it's extremely unlikely that the No. 84 Toyota would become a full-time entry exclusively for Johnson, he could elect to do his part-time schedule in 2025 while bringing up a driver or two from the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) pipeline to fill out the rest of the schedule.
Chandler Smith would be a name to watch, as Smith reportedly bought out his contract at Kaulig Racing to re-align with TRD and join Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series this season. Once considered the manufacturer's top prospect, he has had success with TRD, and with a couple of Cup Series starts under his belt already, Legacy Motor Club could be a good part-time fit.
The team have also secured more sponsors this year, especially since brining in John Hunter Nemechek to pilot the No. 42 Toyota. With the financial side of the sport looking to be in Legacy Motor Club's favor, it's hard to imagine that the team will want to run a third car full-time without a charter going forward.
Stewart-Haas Racing could potentially benefit from downsizing, and Legacy Motor Club could continue their growth under relatively new ownership, which could create a pathway for further success.