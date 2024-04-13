NASCAR: 5 teams that could buy a Stewart-Haas Racing charter
Stewart-Haas Racing are reportedly open to selling their charters for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here are five teams that could obtain them.
By Randy Smith
No. 5 - JR Motorsports
The last of the teams that could possibly grab one of Stewart-Haas Racing's charters in 2025 is a team not currently in the NASCAR Cup Series at all, that being JR Motorsports.
The three-time Xfinity Series championship-winning organization have long flirted with fielding a Cup Series team, and obtaining a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing could allow them to finally do it.
But who would actually pilot their full-time entry if the Chevrolet team were to finally make their move up to the Cup Series? In recent years, the assumption was that a driver such as Josh Berry or Noah Gragson would be the frontrunners, but both former JR Motorsports drivers ironically now drive for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Looking at the team's current full-time Xfinity Series lineup, the veteran Justin Allgaier could serve as the perfect driver to bring the team up to the next level. But if Dale Earnhardt Jr. and company are looking to build toward the future, handing the reins to a young developmental talent such as Carson Kvapil could be their best bet.
Earnhardt has fielded late model rides for Kvapil in the past, with Kvapil winning the 2022 and 2023 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour championships for JR Motorsports. Additionally, the 20-year-old Mooresville, North Carolina native made his Xfinity Series debut with JR Motorsports this past weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
Regardless, before fans clamor to see the long-waited return of a No. 88 Chevrolet to the Cup Series, the team would have to obtain a charter. They could have the perfect opportunity to do that sooner rather than later with Stewart-Haas Racing rumored to be making at least one available after the 2024 season.