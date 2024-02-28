NASCAR: 61-year-old driver returning to Hendrick Motorsports for one race
After failing to qualify for a race last year, Boris Said is set to return to Hendrick Motorsports for another NASCAR Xfinity Series event this year.
By Asher Fair
Hendrick Motorsports announced a 10-race schedule for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on Tuesday, confirming that all four of their Cup Series drivers are set to pilot the No. 17 Chevrolet at some point this season.
William Byron is set to drive the car in four races while Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are each set to drive it in two. Alex Bowman is set to drive it in one, leaving one start for a semi-retired veteran who had attempted to compete for Rick Hendrick's team last year.
Road racing veteran Boris Said is set to return for another attempt behind the wheel of the No. 17 Chevrolet this June at Sonoma Raceway after a mechanical failure kept him from qualifying for the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October.
The Sonoma Xfinity Series race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 8.
The 61-year-old New York City native has not officially competed in a NASCAR race since 2022, when he competed in the Cup Series event at Circuit of the Americas for MBM Motorsports. His most recent start in the Xfinity Series came with the Carl Long-owned team at the same track, but in 2021.
Said has one Xfinity Series win to his name, that coming in 2010 with RAB Racing at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. His other NASCAR national series win came during the 1998 Truck Series season with Irvan-Simo Racing at Sonoma Raceway.
Byron's four starts behind the wheel of the No. 17 Chevrolet are scheduled to take place at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 9; Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 11; Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 13; and Watkins Glen International on Saturday, September 14.
Larson is set to compete at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 23 and the Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 6. Elliott is set to compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 25 and Darlington Raceway on Saturday, August 31. Bowman is set to compete at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 22.
